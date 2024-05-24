Dombivli Blast Update: Death Toll Rises to 9, CM Shinde Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Families Of Victims

The death toll in the Dombivli blast incident, which took place yesterday has risen to 9. The incident was reported at the chemical factory in Phase 2 of the Dombivli MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) complex.As per initial reports, four boilers of Amber Chemical Company exploded, triggering a massive blaze. Due to the fire, drums containing chemicals started bursting, shattering window panes of nearby houses.

Recounting the horrors, while speaking to LomatTimes.com, one resident from Yashawant Thakur Compound, located opposite the Saibaba Mandir in Sonarpada, shared a harrowing tale. "Everyone in the house started shouting. We were all scared as the fire came inside. My husband has a blood pressure problem. He was unable to digest what just happened and started panicking," she said, her voice trembling with fear.

Another resident, a mother, expressed her anguish over the trauma her young daughter endured. "I have a small kid. My daughter was scared due to the fire fumes and the loud blast noise. It was tragic. The window glasses of our house are broken. We want the administration to address our problem. Stop taking us for granted. Every year, the same thing repeats. Neither do they give compensation for our property's loss, nor do they shift the chemical companies. It is quite risky," she lamented, her words laced with frustration and despair.

The financial toll was equally devastating. Bhavesh, the owner of a furniture store, shared his story of loss and uncertainty. "Our tempo driver suffered a massive hand injury and was bleeding for a long time. He has been hospitalized. Our furniture has been damaged. This is a rented property. It will take two months for everything to recover. It's a loss of more than 20 lakhs. The administration did not come here to overview."

As the early rescue operations unfolded at a sluggish pace, the challenges faced by the responders became evident. Dr. Rahul Ghatwal, the Divisional Warden of Civil Defence, explained, "One of the companies in which the blast took place has some organic peroxides. Hydrogen peroxide was present in a significant amount. The major issue was to handle the peroxides. Chemical fumes are creating little problem for rescue ops."

In the aftermath of this tragedy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde vowed swift action, stating, “Highly hazardous companies such as this, which fall under the Red category, will be shifted. The government has decided to shift such factories to non-residential areas. A high-level enquiry will be conducted and an investigation will be carried out against the accused. No one will be spared. The kin of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh each by the state government. The administration will sponsor the treatment of the injured. The company will also compensate the employees"