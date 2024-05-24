Muhammad Amir, Imad Wasim Return as Pakistan Announces 15-Member Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan named their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies on Friday, with Babar Azam retaining the captaincy. The selection committee, which included new white-ball coach Gary Kirsten, opted for experience with the return of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim.

PAKISTAN SQUAD FOR THE T20I WORLD CUP 🏆



Babar (C), Shaheen, Rizwan, Abrar, Haris, Abbas Afridi, Naseem, Azam Khan, Iftikhar, Amir, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Fakhar, Imad, Shadab. pic.twitter.com/zftaTspJBq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 24, 2024

Amir, a left-arm pacer, will be featuring in his first T20 World Cup since 2016. Wasim, an all-rounder, last played in the tournament in 2021. Their inclusion comes alongside five uncapped players: leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan, openers Mohammad Abbas Afridi and Saim Ayub, and another wicketkeeper-batsman Usman Khan.

The squad prioritizes pace bowling with Shaheen Shah Afridi leading the attack, joined by Amir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Abbas. Abrar Ahmed is the lone specialist spinner, with all-rounders Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim offering additional spin options.

Notably absent is Hasan Ali, who was dropped after failing to impress during the ongoing England tour. This tournament marks the first major ICC assignment for coach Gary Kirsten, who took charge earlier this month.

Pakistan opens their campaign against co-hosts USA on June 6th, followed by a high-profile clash against India on June 9th in New York. They then face Canada and Ireland to complete the group stage.

