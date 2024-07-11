Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Felicitates Yuzvendra Chahal For T20 World Cup Victory

In a remarkable celebration of sports and achievement, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently met with renowned cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and felicitated the star spinner after India's victory in T20 World Cup 2024. The meeting, held at the Chief Minister's residence. Though Yuzvendra Chahal was part of India's 15-member squad in the recently concluded edition of the T20 World Cup, didn't get a single match to play as team management went with Kuldeep Yadav as a specialist spinner in the playing XI. Chahal is yet to make a debut in the T20 World Cup despite he was part of two previous editions of the tournament in 2021 and 2022.

Chahal is currently the leading wicket-taker for Team India in T20Is, scalping 96 wickets, including 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifter, at an average of 25.09 and an economy rate of 7.65 in 80 matches.

In pictures: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini meets cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and honored him pic.twitter.com/KWfuffUGrz — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2024

Additionally, Chahal is among the highest wicket-taker among the Indian bowlers in T20 cricket, with 354 wickets, including 9 four-wicket hauls and two fifers, at an average of 23.75 and an economy rate of 7.70 in 305 matches.On July 8, Dhanshree Verma took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture with her cricketer-husband. The two flash the brightest smile as the dancer flaunts the 2024 T20 World Cup winning medal. In the caption, Verma wrote, “Hey World Champion 🇮🇳.”

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal also took to X (formerly Twitter) on July 6 and shared the same picture holding the 2024 T20 World Cup winning medal. In the caption, Yuzvendra credited his wife for the victory and wrote, “Lady Luck”.For the unversed, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on December 22, 2020.