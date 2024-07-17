Rohit Sharma's Wimbledon 2024 Instagram Post Sets New Record

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma has made waves at Wimbledon, achieving a milestone as his post became the most liked of the season, surpassing the likes of tennis legend Roger Federer, Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar, and Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Sharma, who recently led India to victory in the T20 World Cup, marked his Wimbledon debut by attending the first semi-final match between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz went on to clinch his second consecutive Wimbledon title.

The Indian skipper was spotted in the prestigious Royal Box alongside esteemed figures including Federer. Wimbledon officials took to Instagram to welcome Sharma, resulting in the post accumulating over 4.4 million likes, outpacing reactions received by the tournament's winner Alcaraz.

In a statement, Sharma expressed admiration for Federer, stating, "Just the person he is… more than the icon, more than the player he is. Just the humility he brings. After winning so much, the way he is off the court and how he treats himself on the court as well, I just love that."

Sharma, who recently retired from T20 International cricket, remains available for ODIs and Test matches. India is set to face Sri Lanka in two upcoming white-ball series, with speculation over Sharma's participation in the ODIs.