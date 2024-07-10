Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq Sacked From Pakistan Cricket Board After T20 World Cup Debacle

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked former pacer Wahab Riaz and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq from the selection committee in the aftermath of the team's failure to advance from the group stages of the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. Both Riaz and Razzaq were part of the seven-member selection committee that picked the squad for the ICC tournament. An internal PCB inquiry is believed to have found discrepancies in many of the committee's decisions. It can also be confirmed that the PCB's decision is linked to feedback received from various members of the touring committee - including the manager, coach, and possibly even the captain Babar Azam.

In fact, Razzaq will also be removed from his position on the women's team selection panel.

"The decision was taken following feedback from various stakeholders, including players and support staff, regarding the promotion and selection of certain players despite reservations from other members," sources familiar with the developments told Cricbuzz. Riaz and Razzaq are part of the ongoing World Championship of Legends being played in Birmingham has not gone down well with the PCB authorities. Their decision to feature in the charity games at a time when the PCB is under pressure did not make for good optics.

Pakistan have already sealed qualification to the semifinals of the six-team league, featuring retired players from India, Pakistan, South Africa, England, the West Indies, and Australia. The selection committee, without a chairman, was announced by the PCB more than three months ago. In addition to Riaz and Razzaq, the committee included Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq, along with the national team's respective captain and coach, Gary Kirsten or Jason Gillespie.

