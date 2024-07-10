Rahul Dravid Refuses BCCI’s Rs 2.5 Crore Bonus After India's T20 World Cup Triumph

Head coach Rahul Dravid refused to take extra bonus of Rs 2.5 crore for the T20 World Cup triumph. The outgoing head coach wanted equal prize reward for all members of the support staff. The BCCI announced Rs 125 crore for the victorious Indian team. While the players and Rahul Dravid were awarded Rs 5 crore, the other members of the support staff, including batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip were slated to receive Rs 2.5 crore as bonus. However, Dravid told the board that he would only take Rs 2.5 crore as a bonus.



The support staff members got Rs 2.5 crore while the selectors and the traveling reserves were rewarded with Rs 1 crore each. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny handed over the prize money to the team after their victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4.Dravid signed off on a high, overseeing India's title triumph that ended their 11-year-long wait for an International Cricket Council crown. Dravid had contemplated quitting after the heartbreak of the ODI World Cup final in November last year.

However, he decided to stay on and give another shot at winning a silverware when captain Rohit Sharma called him and pursued him to continue. Dravid ended his tenure with two major trophies, including the Asia Cup in 2023, and a runners-up medal in the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship 2021-23."We thank Mr Rahul Dravid and his team of support staff for their service and stellar effort in their tenure with Team India. The team enjoyed remarkable success across formats and being crowned champions at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, 2024 is a moment that the nation will cherish for a long time," board secretary Jay Shah said. The BCCI appointed Gautam Gambhir as the new head coach of the senior men's team on Tuesday, July 09. The former India opener has been handed a 3-and-a-half-year contract