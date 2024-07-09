Telangana CM Announces Residential Plot and Government Job for Mohammed Siraj in Honor of T20I World Cup Victory

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced a residential plot and government job for India pacer Mohammed Siraj for his heroics in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Chief Minister ordered the officials to allot a residential plot and a government job to Siraj. The officials have been asked to identify suitable land in Hyderabad or surrounding areas and also take steps to provide a government job to him immediately.

Siraj, who returned to Hyderabad last week, presented the Team India jersey to the Chief Minister.

Telangana CM announced residential plot & Government job for Mohammed Siraj for winning the T20I World Cup 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jXvd0HLdZu — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 9, 2024

Former Indian cricket captain and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mohammed Azharuddin was also present. State Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Revenue Minister P. Srinivas Reddy and other Congress leaders were also present. India won the T-20 World Cup on June 29 in Barbados by defeating South Africa in the final by seven runs. This was the first ICC trophy won by India in 11 years.


