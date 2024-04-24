Usain Bolt Named Ambassador for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Jamaican sprinting legend and eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt, has been appointed as an ambassador for the highly anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday.

Usain Bolt announced as the brand ambassador of 2024 T20 World Cup. (Video - ICC) pic.twitter.com/xCFYm7vOdv — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 24, 2024

The legendary sprinter will play a key role in promoting the marquee event, which will be held in the West Indies and USA from June 1-29. Bolt's appointment is seen as a strategic move to attract a new generation of fans to the sport.

"I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup," Bolt said. "Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart. I look forward to attending West Indies matches at the World Cup and making a contribution to the growth of cricket globally."

The retired sprinter will be featured in a cameo appearance alongside iconic artists Sean Paul and Kes in the official anthem music video to be released next week. He will also attend matches in the West Indies and participate in fan engagement events aimed at promoting cricket in the United States.

"Usain Bolt is a global icon, and we are thrilled to have him on board as an Ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," said ICC Chief Executive Officer Geoff Allardice. "His passion for cricket is well known, making him the perfect fit for this role. Alongside his world record-breaking achievements and energetic personality, he will add another exciting element to the World Cup."

Bolt, a strong supporter of the West Indies team, also acknowledged the importance of expanding cricket's reach in the U.S., the world's biggest sports market.

"Getting the sport into the US is big for cricket," Bolt said. "The energy that we will bring for the T20 World Cup is a huge opportunity leading towards cricket's inclusion in the LA Olympics in 2028."