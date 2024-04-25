Watch: West Indies A Players Load Luggage Themselves on Small Pickup Truck Upon Arrival in Nepal for T20 Series

The West Indies A cricket team arrived in Nepal for a five-match T20I series starting from April 27th. However, their arrival was met with unexpected logistical challenges. Video circulating on social media shows the Caribbean players loading their own luggage onto a pickup truck at the Kathmandu Airport.

Check Out Viral Video of Players Loading Their Luggage Themselves on a Pickup Truck:

West Indies team have arrived in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/EIrBPPr5ui — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 25, 2024

The Nepal Cricket Board (NCB) also failed to arrange proper transportation for the team, leaving them with a basic non-air conditioned bus for their journey to the hotel. This basic reception has raised questions about the Nepal Cricket Board's ability to adequately host international teams.

Series Schedule and Rosters

The five-match T20I series will be played entirely at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Read Also | In Pics: Former Zimbabwe Cricketer Guy Whittall Mauled by Leopard, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

West Indies A Team (WIA):

Roston Chase (captain)

Alick Athanaze (vice-captain)

Fabian Allen

Kadeem Alleyne

Joshua Bishop

Keacy Carty

Johnson Charles

Mark Deyal

Andre Fletcher

Matthew Forde

Obed McCoy

Gudakesh Motie

Keemo Paul

Oshane Thomas

Hayden Walsh

Nepal National Team: