Watch: West Indies A Players Load Luggage Themselves on Small Pickup Truck Upon Arrival in Nepal for T20 Series

The West Indies A cricket team arrived in Nepal for a five-match T20I series starting from April 27th. However, ...

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2024 05:08 PM2024-04-25T17:08:32+5:302024-04-25T17:11:22+5:30

Watch: West Indies A Players Load Luggage Themselves on Small Pickup Truck Upon Arrival in Nepal for T20 Series | Watch: West Indies A Players Load Luggage Themselves on Small Pickup Truck Upon Arrival in Nepal for T20 Series

Watch: West Indies A Players Load Luggage Themselves on Small Pickup Truck Upon Arrival in Nepal for T20 Series

Next

The West Indies A cricket team arrived in Nepal for a five-match T20I series starting from April 27th. However, their arrival was met with unexpected logistical challenges. Video circulating on social media shows the Caribbean players loading their own luggage onto a pickup truck at the Kathmandu Airport.

Check Out Viral Video of Players Loading Their Luggage Themselves on a Pickup Truck:

The Nepal Cricket Board (NCB) also failed to arrange proper transportation for the team, leaving them with a basic non-air conditioned bus for their journey to the hotel. This basic reception has raised questions about the Nepal Cricket Board's ability to adequately host international teams.

Series Schedule and Rosters

The five-match T20I series will be played entirely at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.

Read Also | In Pics: Former Zimbabwe Cricketer Guy Whittall Mauled by Leopard, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

West Indies A Team (WIA):

  • Roston Chase (captain)
  • Alick Athanaze (vice-captain)
  • Fabian Allen
  • Kadeem Alleyne
  • Joshua Bishop
  • Keacy Carty
  • Johnson Charles
  • Mark Deyal
  • Andre Fletcher
  • Matthew Forde
  • Obed McCoy
  • Gudakesh Motie
  • Keemo Paul
  • Oshane Thomas
  • Hayden Walsh

Nepal National Team:

  • Rohit Paudel (captain)
  • Kushal Bhurtel
  • Aasif Sheikh (wicket-keeper)
  • Anil Sah
  • Kushal Malla
  • Sundeep Jora
  • Dipendra Singh Airee
  • Gulshan Jha
  • Bibek Yadav
  • Pratish GC
  • Karan KC
  • Sompal Kami
  • Abinash Bohara
  • Lalit Rajbanshi
  • Aarif Sheikh
  • Aakash Chand

 

Open in app
Tags :West indies cricketWest indies cricketCricket NewsViral video