In Pics: Former Zimbabwe Cricketer Guy Whittall Mauled by Leopard, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Former Zimbabwean allrounder, Guy Whittall, encountered a terrifying ordeal earlier this week when he was mauled by a leopard, resulting in injuries to his head and hand. The 51-year-old underwent surgery and is currently in stable condition. Whittall, renowned for his cricket career spanning 46 Tests and 147 ODIs between 1993 and 2003, now operates a safari business with his family in Humani.

His wife, Hannah Whittal, shared details of the incident on social media, revealing that Whittall was airlifted to Harare for treatment following the attack on Tuesday. This isn't Whittall's first brush with danger, as Hannah noted, referencing a previous encounter with a crocodile. She described her husband as incredibly fortunate, likening him to a cat with nine lives.Despite sustaining injuries, Whittall is recuperating well in the hospital, where he's also sharing his experiences. Notably, his pet dog, Chikara, played a crucial role in fending off the leopard, albeit not without injuries of his own. Stooks-Whittall expressed immense gratitude towards Chikara and promised him a special treat for his bravery. Fortunately, Chikara is expected to make a full recovery, unlike his owner.