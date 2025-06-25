Zimbabwe to Make Historic ICC Women’s Championship Debut with New Zealand Tour

The Zimbabwe women’s cricket team is set to make its historic debut in the ICC Women’s Championship next year with a tour of New Zealand in March 2026. The landmark white-ball tour will feature three One-Day Internationals at the University of Otago Oval in Dunedin. These matches will mark Zimbabwe’s first appearance in the 2025 to 2029 cycle of the ICC Women’s Championship. Before the ODI series, Zimbabwe will face New Zealand in three T20 Internationals at Seddon Park in Hamilton. These matches are expected to provide vital match practice and help the visitors adjust to foreign conditions.

Zimbabwe were inducted into the ICC Women’s Championship in November 2024 following its expansion from 10 to 11 teams. The championship serves as the main qualification route to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2029.

“It is a proud and exciting moment for us as Zimbabwe Women prepare to compete at the highest level of the global game,” said Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni, as quoted by ICC. He added that the inclusion reflects the nation’s progress and investment in women’s cricket. “Being part of such a prestigious competition provides our players with a platform to grow, compete and ultimately qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup,” he said.

The team will also travel to Ireland in July for a bilateral series featuring three T20 Internationals in Dublin from July 20, followed by two One-Day Internationals in Belfast on July 26 and 28.

Schedule for Zimbabwe Women’s Tour of New Zealand 2026

T20I Series – Hamilton

1st T20I – February 25

2nd T20I – February 25

3rd T20I – February 25

ODI Series – Dunedin

1st ODI – March 5

2nd ODI – March 8

3rd ODI – March 11

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 is scheduled to be played in India later this year.