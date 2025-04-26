Nashik: 20-Year-Old Woman Killed in Leopard Attack in Dindori Taluka

Nashik, Maharashtra (April 26, 2025): A 20-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack on Friday evening at Vanarwadi area in Dindori taluka. The deceased has been identified as Payal Rajendra Chavan. The incident occurred near the Nashik-Kalwan road close to the Waghad canal. Payal had gone to cut fodder for the cattle near her family’s settlement when the leopard attacked her. Relatives rushed to the spot and managed to chase the leopard away. However, Payal was seriously injured and was taken to Dindori Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Payal Chavan was a second-year student at MVP College. She was known to be bright in her studies. Her untimely death has caused grief in the area.

Read Also | Nashik Dog Attacks: Hundreds Injured as Stray Dog Bites Surge in April

Locals said that leopards are often seen in the region and attacks on cattle are frequent. A few months ago, a young cattle herder also died in a leopard attack. Villagers have accused the forest department of not taking proper measures despite repeated incidents.