Delhi: Motorist arrested for dragging man on SUV's bonnet for over 2 kms

New Delhi [India], May 1 : In a chilling reminder to the Khanjawala hit-and-drag incident in the national capital, a motorist was arrested dragging a person from Delhi's Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah on the bonnet of his car following an argument on Sunday night, police said.

The incident took place at 11pm on Sunday when the accused allegedly drove for about 2 kms with the person hanging on to the bonnet of his vehicle.

Police said an FIR was registered in the matter at Sunlight Colony police station and the accused was arrested.

"Following an argument on the Ashram flyover, the man behind the wheel of the SUV drove for about 2kms. with the other person hanging to the bonnet of the vehicle," an officer of Delhi Police said.

Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections of rash driving and endangering life by negligence.

"Around 11 pm last night, a person was seen hanging on the bonnet, after which Head Constable Natwar Singh and Constable Msh, who were on PCR duty at the time, rescued the person being dragged on the bonnet and handed over to the accused to the local police," the officer added.

The victim, identified as Chetan, claimed he was dragged on the car's bonnet after he stood in front of the accused's car following an argument.

"I am driver and was on my way after dropping off a passenger. When I reached near Ashram, the SUV grazed my car three times. At this, I got off my vehicle and stood in front of his to protest. However, he kept on driving the SUV with me hanging onto the bonnet for dear life. He drove from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging by the bonnet. I kept pleading with him to stop, but he did not," the victim told .

He claimed further that the accused (Ramchand Kumar) was driving under the infleunce of alcohol.

"He was drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR van. The officers on PCR duty spotted me and chased the SUV till the accused pulled over," he added.

However, the accused has denied the allegations against him saying the victim "deliberately" jumped on his car's bonnet.

"My car did not even touch his car. I was driving when he deliberately jumped on the bonnet of my car. I asked him to get down but he did not listen. I then stopped my car and asked him what he thought he was doing," the accused said.

