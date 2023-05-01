Pune Police make arrest in Shivaji Nagar Jumbo Covid Centre scam

Pune Police arrested Raju Nandkumar Salunkhe, a partner of Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) in Mumbai, on Sunday for his alleged involvement in the scam at the Shivaji Nagar Jumbo Covid Center.

Raju Nandkumar Salunkhe, who was detained in a separate case and held in judicial custody in Mumbai, was taken into custody by the Pune Police on Sunday for his involvement in the Shivaji Nagar Jumbo Covid Center scam. Salunkhe is expected to be presented in a Pune court on Monday.

Kirit Somaiya, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), filed a complaint with the Pune city police on April 10th, accusing Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) and its associate Sujit Patkar of cheating and forgery. The complaint alleged that there were discrepancies in the allocation of jumbo Covid centres.

According to Kirit Somaiya, LHMS secured the contract for the Jumbo Covid Center in Shivajinagar in 2020 from the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority by submitting fraudulent documents. Despite having no prior experience in providing healthcare services, LHMS was awarded the contract, as per the allegations made by Somaiya.