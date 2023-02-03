BJP conspired against AAP in MCD, now they have discreetly passed civic body budget: Saurabh Bhardwaj

New Delhi, Feb 3 The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday accused the BJP of backstabbing Delhiites by making officials unethically pass the MCD budget before the AAP government was formed. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said the "BJP and its central government conspired to create a ruckus in the MCD and not let AAP form the government and now they have discreetly passed the MCD budget. It is the responsibility of the elected government of MCD to fulfil its promises by preparing the budget, but the BJP got the budget passed by fraud to prevent CM Arvind Kejriwal from fulfilling his promises."

If the officials prepare the budget at the behest of the BJP's Central government, how will the Aam Aadmi Party fulfil its promises? asked Bhardwaj. He said that this is a huge fraud. "Earlier BJP used CBI and LG in Delhi to trouble AAP, similarly now every governor is troubling their state governments", he accused.

"Today, the BJP has once again gone on to disappoint the citizens of Delhi. The Budget of the MCD is a very important document that gives the detailed breakdown of how much money the elected government hopes to spend in the fulfilment of its promises. Despite losing the elections to the AAP, the BJP has illegally passed the Budget of the MCD through the officials that it uses to control the corporation. This is the level to which the BJP can stoop to retain power. If this is how the MCD is to be run, then what was the point of conducting elections?

Talking to the media, Bhardwaj said that the bureaucrats of the MCD who have passed the Budget should be asked to fight the MCD polls the next time. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. It is the AAP that has been elected by the people to run the MCD, but the people passing the budget are bureaucrats of the MCD, what sense does this make?"

He claimed that the BJP has just taken another major step to cheat the people of Delhi and take revenge against them as they were voted out of power in the MCD.

He concluded, "Even in the MCD, the BJP had a full-fledged plan to not let AAP form the government despite winning the elections in December last year. Under the pretext of maintaining law and order, they even brought in armed police forces and tried to use them to threaten the elected councillors of AAP. This act of getting the bureaucrats to pass the MCD Budget is another well-planned tactic of the BJP to retain power in the MCD despite the citizens of Delhi wanting them out of the corporation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor