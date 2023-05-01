Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 8

The collapse of a two-storey building in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district has claimed eight lives so far, with two more bodies recovered from the debris on Monday, officials told PTI.

According to officials, the clearance of debris at the site of the Bhiwandi building collapse has been ongoing for three days. The building, which consisted of godowns on the ground and first floors and four residential units on the top floor, collapsed on Saturday afternoon at Wardhaman Compound in Valpada of Mankoli area. On Sunday, six bodies had already been discovered from the rubble. Despite the passage of time, rescue workers continue to search for any remaining victims who may be trapped in the debris.

As per Bhiwandi tehsildar Adik Patil's statement to PTI, two additional individuals, identified as Dinesh Tiwari (34) and Ashok Kumar Mishra (32), were found deceased between the hours of 6 am and 7 am on Monday. The recovery of their bodies was made possible through a coordinated effort by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF).