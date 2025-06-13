Ratnagiri: Leopard Attacks Woman in Broad Daylight on Ozar-Oni Road, Injures Her Leg

In a shocking incident, a woman was injured in a leopard attack in broad daylight on the Ozar to Oni road near Kharab, Tivre village. The victim, Amina Mansoor Mapari from Ozar, was attacked on the morning of Thursday, June 12, around 9 AM. Mansoor Akbar Mapari, a resident of Ozar, was traveling to Rajapur on a two-wheeler along with his wife Amina and their son when the leopard suddenly appeared on the road near Mouje Tivre (Kharab) and attacked them. During the attack, Amina Mansoor Mapari sustained injuries to her right knee from the leopard’s claws. She was immediately taken to the Oni Primary Health Centre for treatment. According to the Forest Department, her condition is currently stable.

Upon receiving information about the incident, forest officials visited the hospital, recorded her statement, and inquired about her well-being. Jayaram Bavadane, the Forest Officer of Rajapur, along with Forest Guards Vikram Kumbhar and Nitesh Gurav, visited the spot to assess the situation. Divisional Forest Officer Girija Desai has urged the public to contact the Forest Department’s toll-free helpline 1926 or call 9421741335 in case of similar wildlife incidents or if a wild animal is found in distress.