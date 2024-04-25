Bismah Maroof Announces Surprise Retirement From International Cricket

Bismah Maroof, one of Pakistan's most prominent female cricketers and former captain, made a surprise announcement on Thursday, declaring her retirement from all international cricket with immediate effect. The decision comes after a prolonged hiatus from the sport, initially due to a fitness concern in 2020 and later following the birth of her daughter in August 2021. Bismah gained attention when she brought her baby along to the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand, becoming the first Pakistani female cricketer to benefit from a 12-month maternity leave with pay policy.

A skilled left-handed batter, Bismah debuted in ODIs against India in 2006 and went on to represent Pakistan in 276 international matches, the highest for any Pakistani female cricketer. Her T20I debut came against Ireland in 2009. Throughout her career, she amassed 6,262 international runs, including 33 half-centuries, and claimed 80 international wickets with her right-arm leg-spin.

In her statement, Bismah expressed her decision to retire from the game she loves, reflecting on her remarkable journey filled with challenges, triumphs, and cherished memories. She conveyed her gratitude to her family for their unwavering support and to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for providing her with the platform to showcase her talent. Bismah specifically acknowledged the PCB's implementation of the first-ever parental policy, which enabled her to continue representing her country at the highest level while embracing motherhood.

Tania Mallik, the head of Pakistan women's cricket wing, praised Bismah for her significant contributions to the sport, stating that the Board would always be indebted to her. Bismah's achievements include leading the women's team to Gold Medals twice in the Asian Games, in 2010 and 2014, and captaining her country in 96 international matches. Additionally, she participated in four editions of the ICC Women's 50-over World Cup, captaining the team in the 2022 edition held in New Zealand.