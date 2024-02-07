Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy's On-Field Banter During Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI Goes Viral; Watch Video

Alyssa Healy and Mitchell Starc, hailed as the most successful real-life pair in international cricket history, have once again caught the spotlight amidst Australia's ongoing series against South Africa. Healy, the captain of the Australian women's cricket team, and Starc, renowned for his lethal fast bowling, were seen in a viral video discussing tactics during a recent ODI match.

In the video, taken during the first ODI between Australia and South Africa, Starc offered his insights to Healy regarding the line and length of Australia's opening bowling pair, Megan Schutt and Kim Garth. "So the length of the opening pair there, and Kimmy Garth, do you reckon they could have bought a fraction fuller with the help of the wicket? You got the catches there for Garth. But, you know, it was holding length and she bowled, really disciplined lines and lengths, but maybe a fraction fuller to get in those edges," said Starc.

In a humorous response, Healy playfully roasted her husband's critique, highlighting Garth's role in the team's strategy. “I think if we’re being highly critical, you’re suggesting then. Yes, potentially. Um, Kimmy Garth could have come maybe a fraction fuller, but that is the natural length that she likes to hit. And that’s, uh, that’s her role within our team as well, to get the ball moving and keep it tight down that end as well. I think she does. Length, uh, it was pretty natural as well,” said Healy.

Mitch Starc tried to ask Alyssa Healy what he must have thought was a good question...



And Healy was having none of it 😂 #AUSvSApic.twitter.com/TzZvzLYeag — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) February 7, 2024

As the exchange continued, Starc humorously questioned whether they were critiquing the commentary or the bowling performance. “Is this bowling or critical of the commentary? I don’t know,” Mitchell Starc concluded with a laugh.

Amidst the banter, the focus remained on the game, with Australia leading the series 1-0 and aiming to secure victory at North Sydney Oval. However, the match faced a halt due to a rain delay, temporarily suspending the action on the field.

Before the ODI series, Australia women secured victory in the T20I series against South Africa with a 2-1 margin. Looking ahead, both teams are gearing up for the one-off Test match. Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy is set to lead UP Warriorz in the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc's cricketing journey has been equally impressive, with notable successes in 2023 including Australia's triumph in the ICC World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup. Notably, Starc also made headlines in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he became the most expensive player in the league's history, securing a staggering bid of INR 24.75 crore from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).