IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Teaches Fan His Iconic 'Helicopter Shot'; Video Goes Viral

MS Dhoni, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, surprised a lucky fan by giving him a personal lesson on the famed "helicopter shot." A video circulating on social media shows Dhoni, in between his explosive batting displays in IPL 2024, patiently instructing the fan on the technique of the helicopter shot, one of his signature strokes.

Dhoni's late-inning cameos have been instrumental in CSK's success this season. With many speculating that IPL 2024 could be his last as a player, Dhoni seems to be reliving his early cricketing days, both on and off the field. This heartwarming gesture by Dhoni comes after he stepped down as CSK captain ahead of the season, handing the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Dhoni had previously hinted at playing only one more season after leading CSK to victory in 2023. He finished his captaincy stint as the joint-most successful IPL leader, having secured five titles for CSK, equaling Rohit Sharma's record.