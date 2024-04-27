Delhi: Man Seats on Chair in Middle of Road, Arrested After Reel Goes Viral
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 27, 2024 12:04 PM2024-04-27T12:04:45+5:302024-04-27T12:05:40+5:30
Delhi Police on Saturday, April 27, arrested a person after his Instagram reel went viral on social media. In ...
Delhi Police on Saturday, April 27, arrested a person after his Instagram reel went viral on social media. In the video, the individual can be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of the road with his motorcycle.
VIDEO | Delhi Police arrested a person after his reel went viral on social media. In the video, the person can be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of the road along with his motorcycle.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 27, 2024
(Source: Third Party/PTI)
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/WfN95iYciT
According to the reports, a man recorded this video in the middle of a busy bridge in the Shastri Park area of North East Delhi. As soon as the reel went viral, the police arrested a person.Open in app