By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 27, 2024 12:04 PM2024-04-27T12:04:45+5:302024-04-27T12:05:40+5:30

Delhi: Man Seats on Chair in Middle of Road, Arrested After Reel Goes Viral

Delhi Police on Saturday, April 27, arrested a person after his Instagram reel went viral on social media. In the video, the individual can be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of the road with his motorcycle.

According to the reports, a man recorded this video in the middle of a busy bridge in the Shastri Park area of ​​North East Delhi. As soon as the reel went viral, the police arrested a person. 

Tags :Viral videoDelhi PolicedelhiInstagram reelShastri Park