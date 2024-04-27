Delhi: Man Seats on Chair in Middle of Road, Arrested After Reel Goes Viral

Delhi Police on Saturday, April 27, arrested a person after his Instagram reel went viral on social media. In the video, the individual can be seen sitting on a chair in the middle of the road with his motorcycle.

(Source: Third Party/PTI)



According to the reports, a man recorded this video in the middle of a busy bridge in the Shastri Park area of ​​North East Delhi. As soon as the reel went viral, the police arrested a person.