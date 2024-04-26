EXPLAINED: Why Mitchell Starc Is Not Playing in KKR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking to strengthen their playoff push with a win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in tonight's match at Eden Gardens. KKR sit in second place in the points table with five wins from seven games, while PBKS are ninth with just two wins from eight.

KKR will be without fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who suffered a finger cut while bowling in their last game. Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been brought into the playing XI as his replacement.

"We've had different players stepping up at different times, that's the thing I'm pleased about this season," KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said at the toss. "Starcy got a cut on his finger in the last game, Dushmantha Chameera replaces him. Need a great start and then convert it into a big score, hoping to continue the same form and momentum."

Starc has struggled to make an impact in the current season, picking up only six wickets in seven games with an economy rate of 11.48.

Playing XIs:

KKR: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

PBKS: Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran(c), Rilee Rossouw, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh