ICC Announces Men’s T20I Team of the Year for 2023; THESE Four Indians Shine in Stellar Lineup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Men's T20I Team of the Year on Monday, January 22. India batter Suryakumar Yadav was named the captain of the side, with Ravi Bishnoi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Arshdeep Singh as the other Indians included in the team.

Suryakumar Yadav had a sensational 2023 in the T20I format, emerging as the top run-scorer among full-time nations. He scored 733 runs from 18 matches and hit two terrific centuries. Yadav's latest century came against South Africa, where he reached the milestone off just 56 balls, helping India draw the T20I series after being 0-1 down.

Alongside Suryakumar Yadav, three Indians found a place in the side. Swashbuckling opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 430 runs from 15 matches, was named as the opening partner. Jaiswal also registered a T20I century in 2023. In the bowling department, India spinner Ravi Bishnoi and fast bowler Arshdeep Singh were named in the playing XI. Bishnoi witnessed a sensational rise in stature in 2023, being named the best bowler after the home T20I series against Australia. Bishnoi is expected to make it to the T20 World Cup 2024 squad for India. Arshdeep Singh, the left-arm speedster, picked up 26 wickets from 21 matches in 2023 and was named alongside Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava and Ireland's Mark Adair in the bowling lineup. Arshdeep's ability to bowl in the powerplay and at the death makes him a unique asset for any team.

Apart from the Indian contingent, the top XI did not see dominance from any international teams. Defending world champions had just one candidate, Phil Salt, who scored back-to-back hundreds against West Indies. Zimbabwe's Sikander Raza was named in the all-rounder's slot for his fantastic outings in 2023, while Alpesh Ramjani from Uganda earned a much-deserved pick for taking his team through to the T20 World Cup 2024. India stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were not named in the side as they did not play a single T20I match in 2023.

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year:

- Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

- Yashasvi Jaiswal

- Phil Salt

- Nicholas Pooran

- Mark Chapman

- Sikandar Raza

- Alpesh Ramjani

- Mark Adair

- Ravi Bishnoi

- Richard Ngarava

- Arshdeep Singh