ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule Out: India vs Pakistan in New York, Final in Barbados on June 29

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled the schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024, introducing a new format with an expanded tournament featuring 20 teams, up from 16. The arch-rivals India and Pakistan find themselves in the same group, set to clash in New York at Eisenhower Park on June 9. The tournament is scheduled to commence on June 1, 2024, and will conclude in Barbados on June 29, 2024. Co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America, this event marks a significant expansion.

India is placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Canada, Ireland, and the tournament co-host, the United States of America. In Group B, England and Australia share the stage with Namibia, Scotland, and Oman. Group C sees New Zealand competing with West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea. Meanwhile, South Africa joins Group D, accompanied by Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal. Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan set for June 9 in New York.

India will begin their campaign against Ireland in their initial match on June 5 in New York. Notably, all group-stage round one matches featuring India and Pakistan will take place in the USA.