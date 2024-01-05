T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan set for June 9 in New York

India will be taking on Pakistan on June 9 in New York during the T20 World Cup 2024 and will be playing Ireland in their campaign opener, four days before the match against their arch-rivals.India will face the Irish side in New York on June 5 to kickstart their campaign.

Following the match against Pakistan, India will face USA on June 12 in New York as well before heading to Florida to face Canada in their final group stage game.The final game of the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be jointly hosted by the US and West Indies, is likely to be played in Barbados. If India qualifies for the Super 8 stages, then their first match of the round will be on June 20 in Barbados.

