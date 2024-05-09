Watch: Rohit Sharma Sports India's New T20 World Cup 2024 Jersey, Shares Video

India captain Rohit Sharma sported the team's new jersey for the 2024 T20 World Cup, unveiled by the BCCI on Monday. The Men in Blue's kit features accents of saffron and tricoloured lines for the upcoming tournament. He shared a videoon his Instagram handle on Thursday featuring himself in the new jersey. The caption for the post simply read: "For The Tricolor 🇮🇳" Fans reacted positively to the post, expressing their excitement for the ICC event.

Watch video here:

Rohit Sharma is currently playing for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2024 season. After relinquishing his captaincy role before the season, all-rounder Hardik Pandya took over the reins. Sharma started the campaign with an impressive unbeaten 105 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), though in a losing effort. However, his performance has been inconsistent, with 330 runs scored across 12 innings at an average of 30.00.

MI faced criticism from fans following Rohit Sharma's removal as captain. As one of the most successful captains in IPL history, leading Mumbai to five titles, Sharma's departure has sparked speculation about his future. Pakistan bowling legend Wasim Akram predicted that Sharma could end his long association with MI after the current season. He suggested the star batsman could be a good fit for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). In an interview with Sportskeeda, Akram said, "I have a feeling he won't be at Mumbai Indians next season. I would love to see him at KKR. Imagine him opening there, Gauti as a mentor, Iyer as a captain. They will have a very strong batting."

Sharma's next match will be on Saturday, May 11, when MI face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. Notably, Mumbai is the first team officially eliminated from the IPL 2024 playoffs.