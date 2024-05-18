Ghaziabad Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Residential Society in Indirapuram, Horrific Visuals Surface

A massive fire broke out in the Arihant Harmony Society located in Ahimsa Khand-2 of Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area on Saturday, May 18, 2024. According to regional media reports, the fire originated from the society's generator and quickly spread to nearby apartments. Visuals circulating online show thick smoke billowing from the building.

Watch: Massive fire in transformer at Arihant Harmony Society, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/JjpmMrtQpO — IANS (@ians_india) May 18, 2024

According to media reports, upon receiving information about the blaze, fire department personnel rushed to the scene with multiple vehicles. Firefighters are currently battling the flames and bringing the situation under control. Local authorities have evacuated surrounding apartments as a precautionary measure. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.