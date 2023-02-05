Actress Urvashi Dholakia meets with a car accident

Actress Urvashi Dholakia met with a road accident last evening. The incident happened when she was traveling to Mira Road for a film shoot when a school bus carrying school children hit her car from behind. Thankfully, she escaped unhurt. As reported by the news agency ANI (Asian News International), Dholakia didn’t register any case against the school bus driver at the Kashmira Police Station in Mira Road and just called it an accident. The police took the statement of her driver.

Urvashi Dholakia is best known for playing the role of Komolika in the popular television show`Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She is also the winner of reality show Bigg Boss season 6. Urvashi entered the field of acting at an early age and has acted in several TV shows including Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shaktimaan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kahiin To Hoga, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai and Chandrakanta - Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha but it was her portrayal of bong beauty Komolika Majumdar in Ekta Kapoor's 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' which made her a household name.