IPL 2024: RCB Fans Hold Massive Bike Rally in Bengaluru Ahead of Do-or-Die Match Against CSK (Watch Video)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans showed their strong support for their team before a critical Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday. Hundreds of RCB supporters, dressed in the team’s red and black colors, took part in a lively bike rally that travelled through the city and ended at the famous Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the important match will be held. The loud roar of the bikes filled the city, clearly showing the fans' excitement.

This energetic display proves how popular the RCB team is across the country. Fans came together, shouting slogans, waving flags, and holding banners, creating an electric atmosphere before the big game.

The evening's match is crucial for RCB's playoff aspirations. To secure their place in the IPL 2024 playoffs, RCB needs a convincing win against CSK. They must either win by a margin of 18 runs while batting first and scoring at least 200 runs or chase down a target of 200 runs within 18.1 overs if they choose to bowl first. On the other hand, CSK has an easier path to the playoffs. They just need to win the match, no matter the margin.

RCB fans are hoping for clear skies and dry weather, as rain could hinder their team's chances to secure a playoff spot. As of this morning, the sun was shining brightly in Bengaluru, and the sky was clear. However, the weather is expected to change by evening. Predictions indicate a 70% chance of rain between 7 PM and 11 PM.