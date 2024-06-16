The First Double-Decker Flyover of Bengaluru Is Ready for Public

Bengaluru's new double-decker flyover from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board (CSB) after a long delay is completed construction, and was opened for the public yesterday. For 3.3 kilometers, this flyover features two levels: the lower level, positioned eight meters above ground, designed for automobiles, and the upper level elevated 16 meters, reserved for the metro line. The double-decker flyovers cost Rs.507 Crore.

For easing the traffic congestion the flyover will travel between South Bengaluru and IT areas of the city like Whitefield and Electronics City, offering direct access to areas such as HSR Layout, and BTM Layout. The flyover marks a milestone in Bengaluru's infrastructure, as it’s a signal-free corridor where vehicles from Ragigudda can traverse CSB seamlessly, enhancing connectivity to HSR Layout and Hosur Road. This will be a major step towards connecting Bengaluru's tech hub, Electronics City, which houses prominent companies like Infosys and Biocon, to the metro network.