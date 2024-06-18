“We Will Pursue Legal Action”: PCB Chairman Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi Backs Haris Rauf After His Video of Verbal Spat With Fan Goes Viral

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi voiced support for fast bowler Haris Rauf, who was allegedly abused by a fan in Florida. PCB Chairman Naqvi condemned the incident and warned of legal action if the fan does not apologize. "Strongly condemn the appalling incident involving Haris Rauf. Such actions against our players are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Those who are involved must immediately apologize to Haris Rauf, failing which we will pursue legal action against the individual responsible," Naqvi tweeted.

A video circulating on social media shows Rauf involved in a confrontation with a group of Pakistani fans. Rauf, accompanied by his wife, was on a walk when a fan reportedly insulted his father. The fast bowler reacted angrily, approaching the fan and exchanging heated words before his wife intervened. In the video, Rauf initially assumed the fan was Indian but was corrected. “Yeh tera India nahi hai,” Rauf shouted. The fan replied, "Pakistani hoon, aapka fan hoon," to which Rauf retorted, "Pakistani hai aur yeh teri haalat hai. Gaali baap ko de raha hai."

Rauf later addressed the incident on social media, explaining the fan’s abuse towards his family prompted his reaction.

The incident occurred following Pakistan's group-stage exit from the T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States.