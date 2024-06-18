"I Will Not Hesitate to…”: Haris Rauf Responds to Viral Video of Altercation With Fan

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has addressed a social media video showing a verbal confrontation with a fan after the Twenty20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. The video, which went viral earlier today, shows Rauf fuming and asking the fan why he hurled abuses at his father, which likely sparked the argument.

Haris Rauf's tweet:

The pacer later took to social media to address the incident: "I decided not to bring this on social media, but now that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation. As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support us or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parents or my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions," Rauf wrote on X.

Rauf took seven wickets in four matches for Pakistan during the 2024 T20 World Cup. The right-arm was Pakistan's joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Mohammad Amir. Rauf collected seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.73, including a 3-21 performance in the crucial match against India in New York.

Pakistan's campaign, however, was a disappointment. Following losses to the United States and India, Babar Azam's team failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage, angering fans with their performance.