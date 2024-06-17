There Is No Unity Everyone Is Separated: Gary Kirsten Exposes Pakistan Players After T20 World Cup 2024 Debacle

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan's campaign in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 ended on a disappointing note, marked by their early exit from the tournament. Former South African batsman and current Pakistan head coach Gary Kirsten made shocking revelations after their exit.

Kirsten, expressed his dismay at the lack of camaraderie within the Pakistan team, labelling it as a collection of individuals rather than a cohesive unit. He highlighted the players' failure to support each other, leading to a fractured team dynamic.

"In the Pakistan team, there's no unity. They call it a team, but it isn't a team. They aren't supporting each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I've worked with many teams, but I've never seen such a situation," said Gary Kirsten according to the report in Geo News.

In addition to the team's unity issues, Kirsten highlighted the urgent need for improved fitness and skills to compete effectively on the global stage. He issued a stern warning to the players, indicating that only those willing to prioritize fitness would continue to represent Pakistan.

"If we want to compete in the world, we have to improve our fitness and skills and be united. We are way behind in terms of fitness. Only the players who want to improve on their fitness will remain in the team," Kirsten said.

Pakistan had a tough time in the T20 World Cup 2024. They lost to the USA, which was surprising, and then they lost to India. Because of these losses, they had to leave the tournament early. Kirsten talked about the problems the team is facing and how they need to work on fixing things for the next matches.