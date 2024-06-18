Trent Boult Receives Heartfelt Farewell from Teammates in His Final T20 World Cup Match (Watch Video)

Trent Boult, visibly emotional, took to the field for the final time in the T20 World Cup as New Zealand faced Papua New Guinea in their last match of the tournament at Brian Lara Stadium on Monday. The 34-year-old Boult, who announced his retirement from T20 internationals following New Zealand's recent game against Uganda, chose to bowl after winning the toss for the Black Caps. Before the start of the match, all Kiwi players paid tribute to Boult's impactful career, particularly his performance in World Cups. The ICC released a video capturing this heartfelt moment.

In his final T20 World Cup appearance, Boult delivered a stellar performance, taking 2 wickets for 14 runs in his four-over spell. His effort contributed significantly as New Zealand restricted Papua New Guinea to just 78 runs, dismissing their entire batting lineup. Meanwhile, New Zealand concluded their tournament with two victories from four matches. Losses to the West Indies and a significant defeat against Afghanistan dashed their chances of early qualification for the Super 8s stage.

Boult has represented New Zealand in 61 T20Is, claiming an impressive 83 wickets in this format throughout his career. In the T20 World Cup, Boult has been a standout performer, featuring in 18 matches. The left-arm pacer has grabbed 34 wickets at an average of 12.50 with an economy rate of under six runs per over.