T20 World Cup 2024: Trent Boult concluded his T20 World Cup career with a bittersweet victory for New Zealand on Monday. The Black Caps defeated Papua New Guinea by seven wickets in their final Group C match, but their campaign ended without progression to the Super 8s.

Boult, a veteran of 60 T20 internationals with 81 wickets, confirmed after the match that this was his last T20 World Cup for New Zealand. While emotional about the end of his T20 World Cup journey, Boult did not commit to retirement from white-ball cricket altogether.

Captain Kane Williamson paid tribute to Boult's contribution. "I think after every tournament there's a bit of reflection, this being Trent's last ICC tournament, great servant of our game and the world game," Williamson was quoted as saying by PTI.

"(It is) sad to see him go but that's the nature of playing for a long time. As a guy, he's got such a big appetite to keep getting better, trains hard, (he is) very fit, and very clear with how he wants to operate," he said. "(Boult) held himself in great stead across formats. (He) sticks his chest out and performs well. (He has made) a fantastic contribution and has created the space for new players to come in," Williamson added.

Boult finished his T20 World Cup career on a high, taking two wickets for just 14 runs. He has represented New Zealand in 61 T20Is, taking 83 wickets. The left-arm fast bowler has been a standout performer in the T20 World Cup, claiming 34 wickets at an average of 12.50 with an economy rate under 6.00 across 18 matches

Lockie Ferguson also had a memorable outing, taking a record-breaking 3-wicket haul without conceding a run in his four overs.

New Zealand's campaign ended with a disappointing 2-2 record. Losses to the West Indies and Afghanistan proved costly, as they failed to qualify for the knockout stages.