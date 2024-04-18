MS Dhoni for ICC T20 World Cup 2024? Watch Rohit Sharma's Comment on MSD

Even after his retirement from international cricket, fans of MS Dhoni want to play him for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2024. His IPL 2024 performances give fans hope and may even wish for Dhoni to come back into the India squad ahead of the big tournament.

Rumours intensify as the ICC T20I World Cup approaches, which will take place in June in the USA and West Indies. However, Indian team captain Rohit Sharma has made a huge comment about MSD's possibility of bringing him back in the team of 11 for the last time.

Sharma suggested this when he stated that he wanted to convince MSD to change his mind about retiring for the important match. It is learned that the Indian captain is aware of the difficulty in persuading Dhoni. Sharma was seen talking about the upcoming World Cup tournament and team selection during the interview with cricket greats Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

Sharma said that i would be difficult to persuade MSD to travel with the team to the West Indies, he mad a hopeful suggestion that the former India captain would be interested in palying in the US event. When Gilchrist brought upt he idea of taking into account stalwarts like MSD and Dinesh Karthik for the World Cup, Sharma continued to share his opinions.

"It will be hard to convince MS Dhoni for sure to come to West Indies, I guess. Uh, he's sick and tired. He is coming to US, though, to do something else. He's into golf now, so he's coming to play golf, I guess," Rohit Sharma.

He further said, "It will be hard to convince MS Dhoni for the World Cup, but DK will be easier to convince."

During the MI vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match number 24 at Wankhede Stadium, Rohit Sharma’s chatter caught on stump mic teasing Dinesh Karthik. As Karthik went hitting against MI, Rohit decided to crack a joke and tease the RCB keeper-batter from the first slip.

“World Cup ke selection ke liye push karna hai isko, shabash. Dimag mein chal raha hai iske World Cup. Shabash DK, World Cup khelna hai,” Rohit was heard saying on the stump mic, referring to India’s team selection for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.

Sharma praised Dhoni's impressive performance at Wankhede Stadium, pointing out his explosive 20 rus off just 4 balls against the Mumbai Indians. Sharma lauded his effort as vital to CSK's triumph over MI, which resulted in the team's victory by 20 runs.

"He came to play four balls, made a huge impact, got those 20-22 runs, and that was eventually the difference in the end," Sharma further stated.

Earlier, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni enthralled fans with a hat-trick of massive sixes during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium.

'Thala' delivered a perfect finish, with a hat-trick of sixes, one over long-on, the other over long-off and the third over square leg. This helped CSK end their innings with a strong 200-run plus total. Dhoni made 20 runs in just four balls, with three sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 500!