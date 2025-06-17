Rohit Sharma Sends Heartfelt Message to Angelo Mathews Before His Final Test (Watch Video)

India’s ODI captain Rohit Sharma has extended heartfelt wishes to veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews ahead of his final Test match at the Galle International Stadium. In a video message shared by Sri Lanka Cricket, Rohit praised Mathews for his long-standing service to the game. "Hey Angie. Congratulations on your fantastic Test career. Tomorrow is your last Test match. I just want to wish you and the team the very best," said Rohit. "Over the years, we have had really good battles, right from our Under-19 days till now. You have been a true servant to your nation. I am pretty sure everyone back at home appreciates what you have done for your country."

Rohit Sharma's heartfelt message to Angelo Mathews on his retirement.🤍 pic.twitter.com/1zykzOVVuq — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) June 17, 2025

Rohit continued, "It is something which has not been achieved by many people — what you have achieved. So, congratulations on that. And moving forward, I just want to wish you and your family the very best. Happy retirement, enjoy it. We will see you on the other side, bro. All the best."'

Matthews was given a guard of honour by his teammates:

A guard of honour at Galle for Angelo Mathews, who bids adieu to the longest format with his 119th and final Test.#SLvBANpic.twitter.com/ZdTJkNfznf — FanCode (@FanCode) June 17, 2025

Mathews is now playing his 119th and final Test in the first match of the series against Bangladesh. The game is taking place at the same ground where he made his debut. The 36-year-old announced his retirement from Test cricket a few weeks ago. His career in the longest format lasted for more than 15 years. Mathews has played 118 Tests before this match and has scored 8,167 runs at an average of 44.62. He has 16 centuries and 45 fifties to his name and has also taken 33 wickets.