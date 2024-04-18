T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma Refutes Reports of Attending Selection Meeting

India skipper Rohit Sharma refuted reports of him holding a meeting with Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Rahul Dravid to discuss the T20 World Cup 2024 squad selection earlier this month.

Rohit laughed off speculations of him opening the batting with Virat Kohli during the marquee event in June. He joked about the speculation about team selection in the media, saying that Ajit Agarkar had been keeping himself busy by playing golf in Dubai and head coach Rahul Dravid was training his sons, giving them cricket practice on a red soil pitch in Mumbai.

"I haven't met anyone. Ajit Agarkar is somewhere in Dubai, playing Golf. Rahul Dravid is watching his kid play in Bengaluru. He was in Mumbai, actually. He was. He got him to play on a red soil wicket here at CCI (Cricket Club of India). That's about it," Sharma told Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan in the latest episode of Club Praire Fire Podcast.

"We haven't met, to be honest. In today's day and age, unless you hear it from either myself, Rahul himself, Ajit himself, or someone from the BCCI coming and talking in front of the camera, everything is fake," he added.

Speculations were rife that Rohit met with Agarkar and Dravid earlier in April to discuss some important selection matters, including the need for Hardik Pandya to bowl more often in IPL 2024. The reports also claimed that Kohli and Rohit would open in the T20 World Cup for India, which will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA.