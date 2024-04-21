T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli India's Potential Opening Pair for T20 World Cup 2024

Indian think tank is making tough decision ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the USA. Association is on the edge of finalizing India's 15-member squad. Meanwhile there were reports that India will continue this tournament with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the openers, but it is not finalized yet.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are both playing well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, suggesting they could be India's opening batters for the T20 World Cup. But if they get picked, it might be unfair to young players like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, and wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, could be left out.

Kohli, playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has scored 361 runs in seven matches, hitting the ball at a rate of 147.34 runs per 100 balls. Sharma, who captains Mumbai Indians, has 297 runs from his seven matches, with a strike rate of 164.08. Both players have also scored centuries in the IPL this season, which strengthens their case to be India's opening pair.

Shubman Gill, who captains the Gujarat Titans, has played well too. He has scored 263 runs from seven matches, with a strike rate of 151.14. This suggests he could be a strong backup opener for India. However, Kishan and Jaiswal have had a harder time. Kishan has scored 192 runs in seven matches, while Jaiswal has scored 121 runs. Both are struggling with consistency.

Another wicketkeeper-batter, Sanju Samson, has done well, with 276 runs from seven matches, striking at 155.05. He could be a backup option for India's main wicketkeeper, Rishabh Pant. KL Rahul, who was India's vice-captain at the last T20 World Cup, has had a tough time this IPL season. He's been dealing with injuries and hasn't scored as many runs as expected. He has 204 runs from six matches, with a strike rate of 138.77. His form makes it unlikely he’ll be picked for the World Cup.

Sharma and Kohli are playing really well, but there are also other talented players to consider. It's a tough choice for India's selectors. The IPL season has shown just how many good players are competing for a spot on the World Cup team.