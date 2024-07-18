Rohit Sharma Inaugurates CricKingdom Cricket Academy in Dallas (See Pics)

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma inaugurated the latest branch of CricKingdom Cricket Academy in Dallas on Wednesday. This marks the 42nd academy under the CricKingdom banner across six countries. Sharma's visit to the U.S. comes shortly after his attendance at Wimbledon in England. Media reports indicate that Sharma travelled only for the academy's inauguration, which drew over 600 attendees.

The inauguration follows India's T20 World Cup triumph under Sharma's captaincy in Barbados on June 29th. During India's successful T20 World Cup campaign, Rohit Sharma played a pivotal role as the tournament's second-highest run scorer. He amassed 257 runs in eight innings at an average of 36.71 and a striking rate of 156.70, including three half-centuries. His tournament began with a brilliant unbeaten 52 off 37 balls against Ireland. His standout performance came against Australia in the Super 8 stage, where he smashed an unbeaten 92 off 41 balls, including seven fours and eight sixes, earning him the Player of the Match award and pushing Australia to the brink of elimination with India's 24-run victory. Sharma's third half-century came in the crucial semifinal against England, scoring 57 off 39 balls with six fours and two sixes.

Notably, Sharma retired from T20 International cricket to focus on ODIs and Test formats. "That was my last game as well. Honestly, I have enjoyed it since the time I started playing this format. There is no better time to say goodbye to this format. I have loved every moment of it. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted to do. Win the Cup and say goodbye," Rohit Sharma said in press conference after T20 World Cup win.