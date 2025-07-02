Mumbai: Over 10 International Schools Receive Threat Emails in 2 Months via Foreign VPNs; Probe Underway

A fresh wave of threat emails targeting educational institutions continues to alarm the city, with over 10 international schools and institutions receiving such threats over the past two months. The emails were reportedly sent using VPN services traced to countries such as Sweden, Australia, the United States, and Norway.

Although the threats were sent from different email addresses, the content across all messages remains strikingly similar. This has led investigators to suspect that a single individual may be behind all the threats. Police are conducting a detailed probe into the matter.

So far, five FIRs have been registered in connection with these threat emails. However, during May and June alone, 11 international schools and educational institutions have reportedly received threatening emails. These include a school in Dombivli and a reputed institution in Powai.

The threatening messages reference Ajmal Kasab, the 26/11 Mumbai attacker; Afzal Guru, convicted for the Parliament attack; and the Hyderabad rape case. The emails also threaten to carry out RDX and bomb explosions. Police sources confirm that most emails used foreign VPN services to mask their origin, including VPNs from Norway, Sweden, Australia, and the USA. Some emails even appear to be routed through VPNs based in Delhi.

The FIRs have been filed under sections related to spreading rumors, causing public alarm, and threatening public safety. Several schools in Vile Parle, Kandivali, Govandi, Samata Nagar, Powai, and Dombivli (Thane) have received these threats. All affected schools are affiliated with international boards, raising concerns over targeted intimidation.

Just last week, international schools in Govandi and Kandivali received emails threatening imminent bomb blasts. Prior to that, on Wednesday, June 24, around 4:30 a.m., a threatening email was received by a school in Vile Parle. A school staffer noticed the email and promptly alerted the security personnel, who then informed the chief security officer Sanjay Tonpe. Tonpe immediately contacted the Mumbai Police Control Room. However, no suspicious materials were found during the security sweep. The Vile Parle police station registered a case.

On the same day, a school in the western suburbs also received a similar email. Most of these threat emails were sent via Hotmail and Outlook accounts. The sender used multiple aliases and fabricated email IDs such as “nakhiran.gopal” and “Divij Prabhakar Lakshmi.”

Mumbai Police have urged students and parents not to panic or believe in rumors, stressing that these threats appear to be the work of mischievous elements rather than a credible danger. Investigations are ongoing to trace the source and intent behind these coordinated messages.