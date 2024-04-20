DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Dominant Form Continues with Convincing Win over Delhi Capitals

The Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their dominant run in IPL 2024, thrashing the Delhi Capitals by 67 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday.

Openers Feast

Electing to field first, Delhi Capitals were blown away by a ruthless batting display from the SRH openers. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma launched a brutal assault, leaving the DC bowlers with no answers. The duo amassed a record-breaking 125 runs in the powerplay, the highest in T20 cricket history.

Head smashed the fastest fifty of the season in just 16 balls, while Sharma fell just short of Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball fifty record, departing for a blistering 46 runs off 12 deliveries. Both openers displayed fearless batting, prioritizing aggression over milestones. Head's innings of 89 runs off 32 balls earned him a standing ovation despite his dismissal.

SRH capitalized on the early onslaught, registering their third score of 250+ this season. They posted a mammoth 266/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Lone Warrior McGurk

Chasing a monumental target, Delhi needed a similar start. While Prithvi Shaw provided a brief spark with a 5-ball 16, the DC batting unit faltered. Jake Frazer McGurk emerged as the lone bright spot for the hosts, smashing a quickfire 18-ball 65 to briefly put Delhi in a commanding position.

However, wickets fell in clusters as the SRH bowlers applied pressure. Captain Rishabh Pant failed to deliver on his home ground, contributing to Delhi's collapse. T Natarajan bagged four wickets, while Mayank Markande scalped two to dismantle the chase.

SRH Up to Second

With this convincing victory, SRH climbed to the second spot in the points table, registering their fifth win of the tournament.