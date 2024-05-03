"Not in my best form....": RR's Riyan Parag following one-run loss to SRH

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 3 : Following his side's one-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag, who has had a breakout season with the franchise, admitted that he is not in his best form since he could not finish the game and has got a lot of areas to improve.

In reply to SRH's 202-run target set following half-centuries from Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan almost won it for the Royals with a century partnership. But death bowling masterclass from SRH skipper Pat Cummins and Bhuvneshwar Kumar left the Pink franchise just one run short of a victory.

Following the game, Parag said during the post-match press conference, "I got a lot of areas to improve. I am not in my best form, I would have finished the game otherwise. I got a lot of areas to perfect. I try to learn from my mistakes and not repeat them. Is it my best innings? No. I would say that if I get a hundred," said Parag.

After years of underperforming down the order, which caused heavy trolling on social media, Parag has been a completely different batter while playing at number four, a position he prefers to play in domestic cricket, where he has a better record. In 10 matches, he has scored 409 runs in nine innings at an average of 58.42 and a strike rate of 159.84, with four half-centuries. His best score is 84*.

Parag described the loss as "dramatic" and said that some small errors cost them the game.

"It is never good to end on the losing side. We did a lot of things right. We will focus on more rather than dwelling on our mistakes. We are at a good position in the points table. Just one bad game I guess. We made a few errors in two-three overs and it cost us the game. That is how T20 is, IPL is," said the all-rounder.

Parag said that he does not think that he and Jaiswal threw away their wickets, rather, it was just an error in execution and some great bowling from SRH.

"I do not think any of us threw our wickets. Jaiswal played that scoop because Natrajan was bowling good slower bouncers, hence he predicted a yorker and went for it. I was trying to muscle it for six. Probably an error in execution. We would have liked to stay till the end," said Parag.

"Credit to how SRH bowled, how Bhuvneshwar and Cummins bowled, especially that 19th over by Cummins," he added.

Parag also lauded SRH all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy for his half-century, saying that some of his sixes smashed against spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were "pure skill".

On his name being considered for T20 WC by a lot of fans on social media, Parag said that though he is not on social media anymore, he is happy that people are taking his name for the right reasons. He also expressed happiness at skipper Sanju Samson, Chahal and Jaiswal earning their call-ups for the tournament.

"It would be really great for our country. Hopefully, we can bring home the World Cup this time," he concluded.

Coming to the match, SRH opted to bat first after winning the toss. After a slow start, opener Travis Head (58 in 44 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and all-rounder Nitish Reddy injected some momentum into the innings with a 96-run third-wicket partnership. Towards the back end of the innings, Nitish, who made an unbeaten 76* in 42 balls, with three fours and eight sixes, got fine support from Heinrich Klaasen, who overcame a brief slump in form to make an unbeaten 42 in 19 balls, with three fours and three sixes to guide SRH to 201/3 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan (2/39) and Sandeep Sharma (1/31) were among the wickets for RR.

In the run-chase, RR lost two quick wickets for just one run. Youngsters Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 in 40 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Riyan Parag (77 in 49 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) brought RR into the game with a 133-run third-wicket partnership. Towards the end, Rovman Powell (27 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) almost won it for his side, but was trapped lbw on the last ball with two runs needed. SRH secured a last-ball one-run win.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/41) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH and got the 'Player of the Match' award. Skipper Pat Cummins and T Natrajan also secured two wickets.

RR is at the top with eight wins and two losses, giving them 16 points. SRH is at the fourth spot, with six wins and four losses, giving them 12 points.

