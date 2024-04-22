"Virat Kohli Can Score 40-Ball 100, Should Open with Rohit in T20 World Cup": Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has thrown his support behind Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as India's opening pair for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

Ganguly believes the experienced duo can provide a strong foundation for the team's batting lineup. He expressed confidence in Kohli's ability to score quickly, suggesting the former captain can reach a century off just 40 balls.

While some have expressed concerns about Kohli's strike rate, Ganguly believes he retains the ability to score a rapid century. “Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should open for India in this year's T20 World Cup, Virat can score 40 ball 100,” Former India captain Sourav Ganguly said as quoted by PTI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up to announce the final squad for the T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States in June. The ICC deadline for squad submissions is May 1st. According to Jagran News, selectors are expected to meet on either April 27th or 28th to finalize the team.

This timeframe conveniently coincides with Rohit Sharma's presence in Delhi for the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on April 27th. Considering Mumbai Indians' next fixture isn't until April 30th, April 27th or 28th appear as the most likely dates for the selection discussions.

Several players are considered near locks for the World Cup squad, including Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Siraj.

However, Hardik Pandya's inclusion is under scrutiny. Despite being Mumbai Indians' new captain and a potential all-rounder asset for India, his underwhelming performance in the ongoing IPL season has cast doubt on his participation. The selectors will likely wait to see if he can turn things around before making a final decision.