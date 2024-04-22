IPL 2024: Former Cricketers Divided Over Virat Kohli's Controversial Dismissal in RCB vs KKR Match (Watch Video)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fell one run short in a nail-biting Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens Stadium on April 21. This marked RCB's seventh loss in eight IPL 2024 matches.

A controversial moment involving RCB star Virat Kohli and the umpires after his dismissal grabbed headlines. Chasing 223, Kohli was caught and bowled by Harshit Rana for 18 runs off 7 balls in the third over. The dismissal came from a high full toss, with Kohli playing the ball well outside his crease.

Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Navjot Singh Sidhu offered contrasting views. Pathan supported the umpire's decision, citing the laws and Kohli's stance outside the crease. Sidhu, however, disagreed, arguing that the ball was above Kohli's waist at the point of impact and called for a rule change. Mohammed Kaif echoed Sidhu's sentiment, calling the dismissal "unfair."

"Virat Kohli was standing a little outside his crease and the delivery was a full toss. If it had been a faster delivery it would have gone over the waist but because it was a slower delivery it was dipping. If Virat Kohli was standing at the popping crease the ball would have been lower than his measured waist height, making it a legal delivery, according to me and the rule, it was clear out," Irfan Pathan said in the video released for his fans on his 'X' handle.

Furthermore, Irfan Pathan also mentioned that the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has measured the waist height of each IPL player from the popping crease this year, providing data to determine legal deliveries. “This year, the BCCI has taken photos of each player in IPL 2024 and has measured their body weight and waist height. These measurements are taken when the player is standing on the popping crease without flexing the knees so that data has been used here,” he added.

Navjot Singh Sidhu also shared a clip on his social media handle where he expressed his views on the controversial dismissal. He also urged the authorities to consider changing the rules, arguing that Kohli was not out. Additionally, the former Indian cricketer criticized KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer for not recalling Kohli.

The commentator said in a video shared on X that justice means "clarifying things clearly and straightforwardly." Navjot Singh Sidhu further added, "I am disappointed, not only for Virat Kohli but also for RCB. When you made a rule based on height, did you ensure that it was measured from 6 inches above the toes to 6 inches above like this, or did you provide a 7-inch allowance by measuring the height? That is my first point."

“Number two, the biggest issue is that you've legalized Beamers. In my 30 years of watching cricket, if someone delivers a yorker with sweat, their hand twists, the ball is released, and it rises from the waistline, surprising the batsman, they would often apologize, sometimes using both hands to do so. So now, if a batsman steps out and you bowl the ball over their head, you won't even apologize? Are you legalizing a beamer? No,” He continued.

"Third thing, at the point of impact when he is hit, it is at least 1 to 1.5 feet above the waist and 6 inches outside the crease. It is 1.5 feet above and 6 inches outside the crease. Do you mean to say that he dipped 2 feet while walking 1 foot? He dipped 2 feet while walking 1 foot and 6 inches outside the crease. Whenever there is doubt, you must go to the batsman. In our time, whether I am in parliament or have played this game for 30 years, laws change for the better," he further added.

“Laws are made to improve the game. Change is not necessarily progress; change for the better is progress. So, I believe that this law should be carefully considered and revised. I am reiterating: whenever there is doubt, you must consult the batsman. He was not out," the commentator concluded.

Mohammad Kaif said in a video, "You can dismiss a batsman in ten different ways on one ball. If you bowl six balls, you have 60 chances. There are 10 modes of dismissal; if you open a rule book, you would get to know. Now, Virat Kohli has been dismissed on a beamer. Adding one more method, Virat Kohli has been dismissed on a beamer, which is an extremely poor and cheap decision."

Harbhajan Singh, another former Indian cricketer, echoed Pathan's opinion, highlighting that the ball was measured from the popping crease and would have dipped further if Kohli had been in his crease. "When Virat Kohli got out, the ball was high.

"It was a slower delivery. There was a lot of debate about whether it should be deemed a no-ball because the ball was above the waistline. Virat was standing outside the crease, and when you are that far, Hawk-Eye measures the waistline from the popping crease (the white line)." "This year, the BCCI has measured the height of each player, and if the ball passes above the waistline, then it is given as a no-ball; if not, then the decision is not given," he added.

Earlier, Star Sports, the IPL broadcaster, clarified the dismissal. They stated that the no-ball rule considers the ball's height at the popping crease, not where the batsman plays it. In this case, the ball dipped below waist height at the crease, making it a legal delivery. “Virat was indeed out as per the official rule book. The rule states that for a delivery to be considered a no ball, the ball must be at waist height as it crosses the stepping crease. In Kohli's situation, while the ball was at waist height when he encountered it, as it crossed the stepping crease, it was below waist height, making it a fair delivery basis the official rule.” the broadcasters wrote on X.

Virat was indeed out as per the official rule book. The rule states that for a delivery to be considered a no ball, the ball must be at waist height as it crosses the stepping crease.



Was Virat Kohli Out?

Before the IPL 2024 season, each player's waist height was measured. Using this data, the waist-high no-ball rule was customized for each player. A player's height, their position within the crease, and whether their knees are bent or not, all factor into whether an umpire calls a waist-high no-ball. TV umpire Michael Gough reviewed the delivery's legality regarding its height. According to the new Hawk-Eye ball tracking technology, if Kohli had been upright at the crease, the ball would have passed the batter at a height of 0.92 meters from the ground. Kohli's waist height had been measured at 1.04 meters beforehand, indicating that the ball would have passed below his waist had he been within his crease and not outside it. This assessment deemed the delivery to be legal."

Kohli clearly disagreed with the decision and expressed his frustration to the umpires. Faf du Plessis, the non-striker, also appeared to believe the delivery was a no-ball.