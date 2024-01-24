Rachin Ravindra Named ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year for 2023

Rising New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra has been named the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year for his outstanding performances in 2023. Ravindra's stellar stint in the ODI World Cup played a crucial role in securing the accolade, where he emerged as one of the top run-scorers.

During the ODI World Cup, Rachin Ravindra showcased his batting prowess, amassing an impressive 578 runs from 10 games. His remarkable performance included two centuries and three half-centuries, setting him apart from his peers. The 22-year-old left-handed batsman outshone competitors like South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee, Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka, and India's Yashasvi Jaiswal to clinch the prestigious award.

Apart from his batting skills, Ravindra also proved to be a valuable asset with the ball. In ODIs, he accumulated a total of 820 runs at an average of 41, complemented by 18 wickets. Additionally, his T20I contributions included 81 runs and 5 wickets, showcasing his versatility in both formats.

Expressing his joy upon receiving the recognition, Ravindra spoke to the ICC, stating, “It’s obviously a very special feeling. Whenever you get recognised by the ICC for something, it is always special." He reflected on the whirlwind year, emphasizing the unique experience of playing cricket in diverse environments.

Ravindra's standout moment came in his World Cup debut against England, where he crafted an unforgettable century. Coming in at number three with New Zealand at 10/1, Ravindra's elegant strokes and boundaries against formidable bowlers like Chris Woakes and Mark Wood left a lasting impression. His unbeaten 123* helped New Zealand secure a nine-wicket victory while chasing down 283 runs, a performance made more remarkable in the absence of captain Kane Williamson.

The young cricketer continued to shine with centuries against Pakistan and Australia during the World Cup, solidifying his presence on the global stage. Although his Test and T20I performances were relatively subdued, Ravindra's true potential surfaced in ODIs, where he made his debut in March 2023.

Rachin Ravindra's success has also earned him a spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Chennai Super Kings, where he will have the opportunity to play under the guidance of veteran Indian captain MS Dhoni. Ravindra's inclusion in the CSK squad reflects the confidence in his abilities, and the mentorship of Dhoni is expected to play a crucial role in his development.