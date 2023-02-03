1000 players express interest for inaugural IPL 2023 Women's Auction

The Women’s IPL is gearing up for its first-ever auction and close to 1000 players have signed up for the WPL 2023 tournament. The Indian cricket board will trim down the list before the WPL Auction, set for February 13 in Mumbai. Around 1000 players have registered their interest in the Women’s IPL as per News18. The first edition of the WPL kicks off in March and is already earmarked as a game-changer for Women’s cricket. That said, there is significant interest from the player’s side to be part of history despite there only being limited slots available.

“Lot of interest has been seen and as many as 1000 cricketers have signed up for the WPL auction. Very healthy participation from both Indian and international players,” a source tracking developments told News18 Cricketnext. Only 90 players will be sold at the WPL 2023 Player Auction. Each team is only allowed a maximum of 18 players in their squad. The teams were confirmed on January 25 with Adani, Capri Global joining IPL giants Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The player registration deadline ended on January 27. The BCCI has established Rs 50, 40, and 20 lakh as the players’ reserved base price. The same is Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh for uncapped players. Each team will have a salary budget of Rs 12 crore. The first ever WPL will be held between March 4-26. Five teams were sold for a combined INR 4669.99 crore

