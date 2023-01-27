Mithali Raj to join Gautam Adani's Gujarat Giants as mentor for Women's IPL

Former India Women’s National Cricket Team captain Mithali Raj is all set to join the Ahmedabad-based franchise, which is likely to be known as the Gujarat Giants, in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as a mentor for the inaugural edition of the tournament, according to a News 18 report.

The report further adds that Mithali Raj was keen to feature in the WPL as a player, but the franchises were not interested in acquiring her. As a result, she will now be taking up the role of a mentor for the Gujarat Giants in the competition. The first edition of WPL is likely to be played from March 4 to 24 and recently the BCCI sold the teams at an auction in Mumbai, with the owners of Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, as well as the Adani Group and Capri Holdings winning the bids. The Ahmedabad franchise was bought by Adani Group for the highest price – INR 1289 crore (USD 158 million approx).