Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 : Former India captain Mithali Raj said that Ajinkya Rahane has "reinvented" his game and changed his approach to fit into the T20 format.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was picked up by CSK at a base price of Rs 50 lakh - has had breathtaking performances this season. At the halfway stage of IPL 2023, Rahane aggregated 209 runs in five innings. The Mumbaikar averaged 52.25 and scored runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 199.1.

Former India cricketer Mithali Raj has hailed the former India vice-captain, for the way he's batting in IPL 2023 and reinventing his game.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live Mithali Raj said, "Rahane has reinvented his game. He wanted to fit into the T20 format and that's why he changed his game. There has been no change in his shots but there has been a lot of change in his approach. This Rahane is looking brand new."

IPL 2023 has entered its second phase of the league stage and in the first half of the biggest T20 league, we have seen some spectacular individual performances. In the first 35 games in IPL 2023, the fans didn't just get to see nail-biting encounters one after the other but also saw the players pulling off incredible feats with their heroics.

Sam Curran of Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians' Cameron Green were the most expensive players in the IPL 2023 Auction and the young all-rounders are reposing faith in their franchises.

Curran - who was purchased for Rs 18.5 crore by PBKS - has scored 142 runs in 7 games at a strike rate of 138 in IPL 2023. Green - who was bought for Rs 17.5 crore by MI - has amassed 199 runs by the mid of IPL 2023. He has struck at an SR of 149.

Speaking on Star Sports Cricket Live former England captain and coach Paul Collingwood lavished praise upon Curran and said, "Sam Curran is a true all-rounder. He can bat and ball with equal dexterity. He is a pocket-size dynamite."

Curran and Green have also proved their mettle with the ball as well and emerged as the most impactful overseas bowlers amongst expensive buys. Curran and Green picked up 5 wickets each at an economy of 8.9 and 10.5 respectively.

Lauding the talented all-rounder from Australia, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports' Cricket Live, "Cameron Green has so far justified his price tag. Green can be a horse of long race for MI. After the departure of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard, MI need an all-rounder and Green seems to be filling the void."

The term 'Impact Player' might be the talk of IPL 2023 but the players who made the most impact are the ones bought at low prices and put up high-end performance for their team.

Ajinkya Rahane (CSK), Mohit Sharma (GT), Piyush Chawla (MI) and Mayank Markande (SRH) were all purchased at base prices at IPL 2023 Auctions. Before the start of the season, no one gave these players a chance but they silenced their critics with their performances.

Mohit Sharma has picked up four wickets in three games and returned with two player of the match awards for GT on two occasions already and has been a go-to bowler for skipper Hardik Pandya in the death overs.

Similarly, senior spinner Piyush Chawla has picked up 9 wickets in six matches he played for five-time champions Mumbai Indians as the league stage reached the halfway mark. Chawla bowled at an economy of 6.9 in his first six appearances for MI.

Harbhajan Singh reckons the Impact Substitute rule allows veteran cricketers like Piyush Chawla and Amit Mishra to leave a significant impact on every game they play because they are both seasoned campaigners and an asset to the team.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "Chawla and Mishra are able to perform better because of the impact player rule as they know they have only three-four overs to bowl and during that..."

