Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nomination Process Begins for 10 Seats in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar District

Mumbai/Thane: Filing of nominations for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, three in Thane district and one in Palghar district will begin on Friday. Applications can be submitted by Friday, May 3. With three holidays during this week's deadline, there are five days available to actually file applications.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on May 4 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 6. While government offices are closed on April 27 and 28, applications cannot be filed as Wednesday is Maharashtra Day.

Application Venues

Applications can be filed at The Office of the Returning Officer, Administrative Building, Bandra (East), as well as the Office of the Returning Officer of Mumbai North East, Godrej Colony, Vikhroli (East) as well as the Office of the Mumbai South Central, Mumbai South Returning Officer, Old Custom House, Collector's Office.

Five cases have been registered since the model code of conduct was announced. Thane District Collector and Returning Officer Ashok Shingare said on Thursday that 437 complaints have been received so far and they have been resolved immediately. In Thane, photographs of 100% of voters have been included in the voters' list. Distribution of voting machines in all constituencies has been completed.